77-Year-Old Randolph Co. Woman Charged with Murder of 86-Year-Old Husband

Rochelle Scarlett Hoover (Randolph County Sheriff's Office)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC - A 77-year-old Trinity woman was served with a felony warrant in connection with the murder of her 86-year-old husband from a double shooting at their home earlier this month.

Friday, Rochelle Scarlett Hoover was released from the hospital and taken into custody for the murder of Harold Hoover on Dec. 11. Randolph County Deputies found the couple on the 4000 block of Shannon Road in Trinity. Harold Hoover was shot and killed. Rochelle Hoover was found to have self-inflicted gunshot wounds that weren't life-threatening.

Rochelle Hoover is being held with no bond allowed.

