More Than 700 Jobs Coming To The Triad

**WFMY News 2 will stream the hearing on Facebook and online.

Thomasville, N.C.-- Hearing the words more jobs are coming never gets old, especially in parts of the Triad that have empty buildings that once housed textile jobs.

A yet unnamed company will announce Monday around 3:00pm they're opening a facility in Davidson County which will employ 770 people. The company is making a 7 million dollar investment to make this happen.

The only information released about the company is that it's international and the business will operate on the I-85 Corporate Center which is owned by Davidson County.

Davidson County Economic Develop said the company looked at 60 cities

NC Governor Roy Cooper will be in Thomasville for the announcement.

