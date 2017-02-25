8 Injured After Church Van Crash In Randolph County

Red and Blue Lightbar of a Police Car (Photo: shiyali)

LIBERTY, NC - A church van crash sent multiple people to the hospital Saturday morning, according to highway patrol

Troopers were called to the intersection of U.S. 421 and Browns Summit Meadow Road around 9:00 a.m.

According to Trooper Chris Knox, an SUV turned into the path of the van, causing the crash. The church van was from Spring Lake, but Trooper Knox was unsure what church it was affiliated with.

Eight people were taken to the hospital, all had minor injuries.

Troopers are still investigating and said charges are pending for the SUV driver.

