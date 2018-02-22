8 'Sex Money Murder' Gang Members Arrested in Drug Bust

Eight gang members were arrested in a drug bust in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Eight documented gang members were arrested in a Rocky Mount drug bust that led to the seizure of more than 500 bags of heroin, nearly $14,000 in cash, and guns, the Edgecombe County sheriff announced Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a multi-agency operation executed a search warrant on a home on Lone Avenue in Rocky Mount.

The Tar River Regional Drug Task Force seized 520 bags of heroin, nearly $14,000 in cash, three handguns and crack cocaine.

Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson said one of the guns had been stolen from the Rocky Mount area. The other guns had serial numbers removed.

Atkinson said the eight men arrested were part of the “Sex Money Murder” Blood gang and had been using the house to distribute drugs.

Some of the gang members ran from the home as law enforcement approached the house but all were apprehended, the sheriff’s office said.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the Rocky Mount Police Department all took part in the operation.

Those arrested are:

Joshua Cleveland Mabry (AKA JMurda), 29, of Pinetops

Charges: Trafficking heroin, Conspiracy to traffic heroin, possession with intent to deliver Suboxone, two counts of possession of a firearm by felon, possess a firearm with serial numbers removed.

He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

Jeffrey Merritt Jr. (AKA Bone), 26, of Rocky Mount

Charges: Conspire to traffic heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver Suboxone, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of marijuana.

He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

Davelle Lashon Debro, 27, of Rocky Mount

Charges: Conspire to traffic heroin, possession of marijuana

He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

Jahquan Pierce (AKA Tyleek), 21, of Rocky Mount

Charges: Trafficking heroin, conspire to traffic heroin, possess firearm with serial numbers removed, possession with intent to sell/deliver Suboxone

He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

Darius Eburg, 25, of Pinetops

Charges: Conspire to traffic heroin, possession of marijuana

He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

Johnny Hugh Williams III, 25, of Rocky Mount

Charges: Conspire to sell heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver Suboxone, possess firearm by felon, possess firearm with serial numbers removed, possess marijuana

He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

Jakavis Frankie-Ramel Whaley, 23, of Rocky Mount

Charges: Conspire to traffic heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possess firearm by felon, possess stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell/deliver Suboxone, possess marijuana.

He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

Kelvin Jerome Wright, 32, of Rocky Mount

Charges: Conspire traffic heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possess firearm with serial numbers removed, possession with intent to sell/deliver Suboxone, maintain a dwelling to sell heroin.

He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY-TV