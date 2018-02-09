80-Year-Old Driver Charged After Crashing Into NC Highway Patrol Trooper

State Highway Patrol Trooper involved in crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – An 80-year-old man has been charged after hitting a North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper’s vehicle while failing to obey the move over law.

Troopers said Edward Hicks wasn’t paying full attention to the roadway as Trooper Danny Burgess was blocking traffic on US 29 southbound near Barnes Street in Reidsville.

The trooper was blocking traffic for a tow truck driver who was removing a vehicle involved in a separate crash.

Both Hicks and Trooper Burgess were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Hicks was charged with Failure to Reduce Speed and Failing To Move Over For an Emergency Vehicle.

This is the second time in a week a trooper has been hit by a vehicle.

The Highway Patrol said a Guilford County trooper was injured when a car hydroplaned on I-85 and hit the trooper's patrol car Sunday afternoon. Trooper Gordy has since been released from the hospital.

Move Over Law

Move Over Law

Obey the Move Over Law- a law enacted to protect personnel with emergency equipment / flashing amber lights. The law requires a motorist to move to the next available lane and if that’s not possible they must slow down.

Pay attention to the roadway and not the crash scene when driving by. Many crashes especially ones involving emergency service personnel occur because of an onlooker.

Penalties

Violating the “move over law” is punishable by a $250 fine plus court costs.

Violating the “move over law” and damaging property or causing injury doubles the fine to $500 and is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Violating the “move over law” and causing serious injury or death is a Class 1 felony. You can also have your license suspended for up to six months.

