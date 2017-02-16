80-Year-Old Driver Hit By Train In Burlington: Police

Rail road sign (Photo: Kateywhat)

BURLINGTON, NC – An 80-year-old woman is walking away with no injuries after she was hit by a train in Burlington, according to police.

Burlington Police said that Betty Holt, 80, and a passenger were driving from Burlington to Elon when they got stuck on the train tracks.

While they were stuck, an Amtrak train was coming. Police said that Holt tried to back her car off the tracks but was not able to move before being hit by the train.

While the car suffered an estimated $7,000 in damage, Holt, her passenger, and all 32 passengers on the train have no injuries.

The tracks were closed for an hour during the investigation. The investigation is still ongoing, so Burlington Police ask if anyone witnessed the accident to call their Department at 336-229-3500.

