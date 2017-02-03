80,000 Impacted By Chapel Hill Water Shortage

Empty shelves at grocery stores in Chapel Hill, NC. (Photo: Custom)

CHAPEL HILL, NC – At least 80,000 people in Orange County are affected by a water shortage. Orange County officials said a ruptured water main in Chapel Hill caused supply issues Friday morning.

Officials won't have water safety test results for at least 24 hours. Until then, people need to used bottled water to cook, wash their hands and of course, drink.

Orange Water and Sewer Authority officials issued a strong warning to residents via social media and on their website. The message- do NOT drink the water. According to OWASA, using water risks contamination in the drinking water system.

Portable toilets being delivered to UNC-Chapel Hill for students staying on campus. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/wi6ZLCDxRQ — Hope Ford (@hope_iam) February 4, 2017

A few hours after the water main break, restaurants in Chapel Hill and Carrboro were forced to close. An employee with R&R Grill on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill said a 70th birthday party and sorority party were canceled, costing the restaurant thousands of dollars.

OWASA and NC Emergency Management officials estimate restaurants will need to remain closed at least until Sunday.

Meanwhile, classes were canceled at UNC-Chapel Hill and many students returned home for the weekend. Dining halls gave one free bottle of water to students staying on campus and portable toilets were delivered late Friday night.

"Let's hope the water bottles last,” said Freshman Austin. "My biggest concerns is going to be showering. It's going to be a rough a couple days without water in an all male suite."

Throughout the city, many stores ran out of water in the middle of the afternoon. The Red Cross opened a water donation center at the Chapel Hill Community Center. Honeysuckle Tea House opened the gates to their property, offering anyone who needed water to fill up from their ground well.

By the end of the night, four Harris Teeter locations began distributing free water.

The City of Durham and the Town of Hillsborough released statements both confirming their water is safe.

Area hospitals continued to operate normally, despite the water shortage.

