83-Year-Old Forsyth County Woman Missing, Silver Alert Issued

Earline Reid Motsinger

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Earline Reid Motsinger.

Motsinger is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She was last seen on the 2000 block of Spainhour Mill Rd. in Tobaccoville.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Motsinger drives a maroon 2005 Toyota Camry with a NC license plate number of EJD6676. Authorities believe she could be heading to King or Boone, NC.

Anyone with information should call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department at 336 727-2112.

Copyright 2017 WFMY