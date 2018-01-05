90-Year-Old Guilford County Man Reported Missing; Silver Alert Issued

Photo: Guilford County Sheriff's Office

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Deputies in Guilford County are looking for 90-year-old Sherman Eugene Stewart who was reported missing Thursday night just after 8:00pm.

According ot the sheriff's office, Stewart was reported missing by family members and was last known to be at his house on South Holden Road. Family members say around 2:00 pm. Stewart said he was going ot run some errands and he hasn't been seen since.

Stewart is a white male, 90 years of age, 6 feet tall, 150 lbs., with grey hair. He drives a grey 2007 Honda CRV bearing NC license tag: STE-1594.

Stewart suffers from a cognitive impairment and may appear confused when approached.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Mr. Stewart is asked to contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-3355 or call 911.

