9,855 Forsyth County Students Absent On 'Day Without Immigrants'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools saw an "abnormally high" number of student absences on 'Day Without Immigrants.'

A district spokesperson says 9,855 students weren't at school on Thursday - that's 17.79 percent of all students in the school system.

A total of 4,143 students were absent on Wednesday - that's 7.47 percent of the school system.

WSFCS could not confirm if the absences were connected to the #DayWithoutImmigrants movement, but noted the abnormally high drop in attendance.

Hall-Woodward Elementary had the highest number of absences with 359, which is over 51 percent of its student body. On Wednesday, Hall-Woodward recorded 52 absences or just over 7-percent of its students.

A Guilford County Schools spokesperson says some schools did see an unusual amount of absences on Thursday, as well. Attendance numbers were not immediately available and it isn't clear if the those absences are connected to 'Day Without Immigrants'.

