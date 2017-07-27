A Bookstore With A Buzz: What's Brewing at Foothills and Bookmarks in Winston-Salem

Foothils Brewing will be expanding right next door as a cafe for Bookmarks in Winston-Salem. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Beer lovers, book lovers and coffee lovers, unite!

Literary non-profit, Bookmarks, and triad-favorite, Foothills Brewery, are joining forces to bring the ultimate bookstore café experience to Winston-Salem.

Foothills recently announced an expansion on their blog, but the expansion involves more than just beer.

The brewery will be sharing space with Bookmarks, a local literary arts organization located right behind the pub off 4th Street, bringing a café into the mix with a selection of foods, beer, wine, spirits and, more importantly, coffee.

Foothills co-owner, Matt Masten, came up with the idea of sharing the space since the bookstore had mentioned wanting a café, and, so, co-owner Jamie Bartholomaus offered his coffee roaster.

According to Jamie Rogers Southern, Bookmarks Operations Director, the team was all on board.

The café is expected to have relaxing atmosphere to compliment the bookstore scene, and will attract both book lovers and foodies alike.

‘Footnote,’ a play on the book theme, will be opening in the Fall of 2017.

