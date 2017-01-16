'A Dog's Purpose' Inspires Animal Shelter Fundraiser

Olga and Tyler Perkins with their rescue dogs, Olive and Thor.

GREENSBORO, NC – If you’ve watched a movie in theaters lately, you might have seen the trailer for an upcoming film called A Dog’s Purpose.

The movie, told from the perspective of a devoted dog, showcases his many lives and the humans he impacts over the years.

It’s tagline – the ones we rescue, rescue us. Real-life can often inspire movies, but this time, it’s a movie that’s inspiring real-life.

Tyler Perkins and her mom Olga, have two rescue dogs of their own. Olive, a beagle mix and Thor, a Pitt mix with three legs. Tyler is so in love with animals, she decided to become a veterinarian and is now in her second year of school at NC State College of Veterinary Medicine.

Over the winter break, Tyler volunteered at Guilford County Animal Services.

'A Dog's Purpose' movie poster inside Red Cinemas.

“I saw there was a huge need for some medical equipment,” explained Tyler. “A lot of the animals that come in are in really bad shape.”

One day, while watching a movie at Red Cinemas with her mom, Tyler saw the trailer for A Dog’s Purpose.

“It’s one of those things where she leaned over and told me it would make a great idea for a fundraiser,” said Olga. “It never hurts to ask because the worst thing that can happen is you get a no.

So, the pair called Red Cinemas and asked to hold a special screening of the movie. Owners agreed to hold an early showing of the film on January 25th; $15 for a ticket, with all funds benefiting medical equipment for GCAS. One Source Document Solutions paid for the rental fee for the theater.

“They have the basics that they need, to spay and neuter and get the animals out but I think we can do better,” said Tyler.

The shelter vet, Dr. Meagan McAndrew, sent Tyler a list of equipment they desperately need, including a pulse ox, which measure oxygen levels.

“If one of them is having a problem with the anesthesia or if their blood pressure drops, the tech can quickly address that,” Tyler explained.

Other life-saving machines include a mini respirator and an iso machine for prep outside surgery and for emergency oxygen use if surgery in process. The machines are expensive, costing anywhere from $600 to $3,000. And it’s not the only thing they need. Tyler hopes to equip the shelter with an ultrasound and dental machine.

“A dental machine is not necessarily going to save an animal’s life but I’ve seen animals come in with tremendous dental infections and they are in so much pain, you can’t touch them, they can’t eat.”

The shelter is also in need of basic items for pet health care, like needles, catheters, cotton swabs and other surgery instruments.

The event at Red Cinemas is limited, with only 96 seats available. At $15 a ticket, the event would raise $1,440. The Perkins hope people will decide to donate more or perhaps they can purchase used equipment at a lower cost. They also hope to hold more fundraisers in the future.

It’s been a rocky couple of years for GCAS. The Department of Agriculture revoked the license of former owner, United animal Coalition because of dozens of animal cruelty and neglect cases. The DEA investigated drug violations before the county took over control.

“We feel like we are finally at a point where we can turn this around,” said Olga.

Red Cinemas will also hold an adoption fair on the following Saturday, January 28th from 3pm to 7pm. GCAS, the SPCA and others will be on hand with animals to adopt.

