A Look At Lumberton: Nearly A Year After Hurricane Matthew

11 months after Hurricane Matthew and people in Lumberton are still working to rebuild their lives. (Photo: WFMY)

LUMBERTON, N.C. -- Nearly a year after Hurricane Matthew tore through eastern North Carolina, folks in Lumberton are more hopeful.

"None of us have ever been through anything like this," says Kim Brewington, who lives and works in Lumberton.

We first met Brewington last October, right after her home was flooded. She told us she was grateful her family was safe and she still had a job she could go to. She still considers herself lucky.

"Everything is fine, we still haven't fully recovered."

She's still hard at work at her store, but also in life; trying to put normal back together, knowing it's never really going to be the same.

"It was a nightmare," says Ronnie Strickland.

He and his wife Sharon don't even like to get out of their truck in their old neighborhood in West Lumberton. Their house was claimed by Mother Nature.

"It's just sitting there, but it destroyed it," Ronnie explains. "They say we couldn't rebuild it because it's too bad 31:57 it was white on the inside, now it's black from mold."

A plight hundreds of other families face. Some are starting the rebuilding process, with help from grants. Most of the 600 families in Robeson county are out of hotels and motels. Some were able to go back home while others are still with family and friends.

Kids can't even go back to West Lumberton Elementary this fall and it's not clear if they ever will.

"We're just living day by day," Ronnie tells.

But each day here is another day they've survived. A lot of Lumberton is back to hustling and bustling. Some spots a true testament to regrowth.

"We had four feet of water here," says Pastor Rick Foreman. "The church was nearly destroyed."

Last month, West Lumberton Baptist Church reopened its doors for worship.

Pastor Foreman calls it a tremendous blessing, a blessing that comes with eternal empathy.

"Seeing images from Harvey, our heart does go out to them," he says, adding they were in the same spot last October.

We asked everyone we talked to in Lumberton to share any advice with those now stricken by gut-wrenching devastation in Teaxs. They all gave close to the same answers.

"Just continue to pray," Brewington shares. "When you lose everything, what else do you have but prayer?"

© 2017 WFMY-TV