A Look Inside Twenty One Pilots Fans' Tent City In Greensboro

Twenty One Pilots Fans Camp Out By The Greensboro Coliseum. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- What would you do to be front row to see your favorite band play? Would you camp out overnight? That's what some fans of the band Twenty One Pilots are doing in Greensboro ahead of a concert scheduled Saturday night at the Coliseum. Due to other events at the Coliseum, fans were not able to camp out on the venue like they normally would do - but that didn't stop them from getting creative and setting up across the street. Some fans say they've been camping on Gate City Boulevard since Wednesday night. The idea is to be first in line, so they can get a front row spot during the concert.

"People always ask, 'what do you do to pass the time?'" explains one fan. "And honestly, you just talk to people and you meet so many people and you eat. We eat so much. It's not good."

When it gets darker and cooler, fans are ready with blankets and pillows. As for safety...

"When you have that many people in an area you all take care of each other."

Greensboro Police say there have been no complaints about the campers, so they are allowed to stay. The concert is sold out. It's set to start at 7 p.m. Saturday night.

(© 2017 WFMY)