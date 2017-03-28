AAA Projects 40-Cent Increase For Summer Gas Prices

Travelers sit in a massive traffic jam as people hit the road for the holiday weekend on November 23, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2016 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE — Over 60 percent of Americans say they'll consider traveling less this summer if gas prices continue to increase according to a new AAA survey.

AAA projects the national average for a gallon of gas will peak around $2.70 this summer, which would be a 40-cent increase from the current average and a 75-cent increase from last year.

With gas prices steadily increasing, we will see more people traveling close to home this summer," said AAA Carolinas President and CEO Dave Parsons. "With families traveling close to home, domestic national parks and theme parks are the most desired travel destinations this year."

The Carolinas are already seeing higher gas prices than this time last year. Currently, South Carolina's average price of gas is sitting at $2.02, which is $0.16 more than last year. North Carolina's state wide average is $2.18, an increase of $0.21 from last year.



The price at the pump will also impact day-to-day choices for Americans. More than 70 percent say they would make everyday lifestyle or driving habit changes to offset an increase in gas prices. The survey found the top five changes drivers would make include:

Combining errands or trips

Driving less

Reducing shopping or dining out

Delaying major purchases

Carpooling

However, not everyone will jump to make a change. The survey found, younger Americans (18-34) are more tolerant of higher prices and less likely to change habits compared to older consumers (35 and older).

During April, Americans across the country will start to see gas prices begin to climb as the industry makes the switchover to summer-blend gasoline. Over the years, public opinion for whether a gallon of gasoline is too high or too low has fluctuated as much as the price itself.

When gas prices are above the $3.00 benchmark (as they were in 2013 and 2014), Americans believe prices should be six percent lower.

When gas prices are below the $3.00 benchmark (as they were in 2015 and 2016), Americans believe a 25 percent increase is too high.

