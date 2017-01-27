ACC Takeover: Duke, UNC, Wake & NC State On WFMY This Weekend

ACC Basketball (Photo: Hall, Brian, Custom)

ACC Basketball is taking over WFMY News 2 this weekend!

Your favorite North Carolina teams all games on our channel this weekend - Duke, UNC, Wake Forest, and NC State.

Check out the lineup for Saturday and Sunday.

SATURDAY 1/28

12:30 p.m. -- Inside College Basketball

1:00 p.m. -- NCAA Basketball: North Carolina vs. Miami

3:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: Duke vs. Wake Forest

***PGA Golf starts at 3 p.m. on the Weather Channel - 2-3 or 1256 for Time Warner Cable customers***

5:00 p.m. -- PGA Golf: Farmers Insurance Open

6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6

6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News

7:00 p.m. -- Paid Programming

7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy

8:00 p.m. -- Ransom

9:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: NCIS: New Orleans

10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:20 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 Sports Special

11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami

SUNDAY 1/29

12:00 p.m. -- PBR Bull Riding

1:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: NC State vs. Louisville

***Michigan vs. Michigan State will air at 3 p.m. on 2-3 or 1256 for Time Warner Cable customers***

3:00 p.m. -- PGA Golf: Farmers Insurance Open

6:30 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6:30

7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles

9:00 p.m. -- Madam Secretary

10:00 p.m. -- Elementary

11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11

11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami

