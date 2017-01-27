ACC Takeover: Duke, UNC, Wake & NC State On WFMY This Weekend

ACC Basketball is taking over WFMY News 2 this weekend!
Your favorite North Carolina teams all games on our channel this weekend - Duke, UNC, Wake Forest, and NC State.
Check out the lineup for Saturday and Sunday.
SATURDAY 1/28
12:30 p.m. -- Inside College Basketball
1:00 p.m. -- NCAA Basketball: North Carolina vs. Miami
3:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: Duke vs. Wake Forest
***PGA Golf starts at 3 p.m. on the Weather Channel - 2-3 or 1256 for Time Warner Cable customers***
5:00 p.m. -- PGA Golf: Farmers Insurance Open
6:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6
6:30 p.m. -- CBS Evening News
7:00 p.m. -- Paid Programming
7:30 p.m. -- Weekend Jeopardy
8:00 p.m. -- Ransom
9:00 p.m. -- Crimetime Saturday: NCIS: New Orleans
10:00 p.m. -- 48 Hours
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:20 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 Sports Special
11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami
SUNDAY 1/29
12:00 p.m. -- PBR Bull Riding
1:00 p.m. -- ACC Basketball: NC State vs. Louisville
***Michigan vs. Michigan State will air at 3 p.m. on 2-3 or 1256 for Time Warner Cable customers***
3:00 p.m. -- PGA Golf: Farmers Insurance Open
6:30 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 6:30
7:00 p.m. -- 60 Minutes
8:00 p.m. -- NCIS: Los Angeles
9:00 p.m. -- Madam Secretary
10:00 p.m. -- Elementary
11:00 p.m. -- WFMY News 2 at 11
11:35 p.m. -- CSI: Miami
