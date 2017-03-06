WFMY
ACC Tournament on WFMY News 2: Here's Where to Find Your CBS Programs

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:42 PM. EST March 06, 2017

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament tips off Tuesday afternoon on WFMY News 2 and will be on until the Championship game Saturday. Here are tip-off times and where to find your CBS programs this week. 

Printable Bracket: Men's ACC Tournament

Tuesday - March 7

Day 1 - 12:00 – 4:30pm     ACC Basketball Tournament

Find your Soaps, The Talk and Ellen on WFMY News 2's 2.3/1256 on Time Warner Cable 
12:30 – 1:30pm                 The Young and the Restless
1:30 – 2:00pm                    The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 – 3:00pm                    The Talk
3:00 – 4:00pm                    Ellen DeGeneres

WFMY News 2 Sports Special (Main Channel): 4:30 – 5:00pm     ACC Tourney Time

ACC Seedings

Main Channel: 7:00 – 9:00pm      ACC Basketball Tournament

On WFMY News 2's 2.3 Channel >>1256 on Time Warner Cable:
7:00 – 7:30pm                    Wheel of Fortune (2.3)
7:30 – 8:00pm                    Jeopardy (2.3)

On WFMY News 2's Main Channel:
9:00 – 10:00pm                 Bull
10:00 – 11:00pm               NCIS: New Orleans
11:00 – 11:35pm               WFMY News 2 at 11:00
11:35 – 12:37am               The Late Show
12:37 – 1:37am                 The Late Late Show 
1:37 – 2:37am                   NCIS

Wednesday - March 8

Day 2: 12:00 – 4:30pm      ACC Basketball Tournament 

Find your Soaps on WFMY News 2's 2.3/1256 on Time Warner Cable 
12:30 – 1:30pm                 The Young and the Restless 
1:30 – 2:00pm                    The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 – 3:00pm                    The Talk
3:00 – 4:00pm                    Ellen DeGeneres

WFMY News 2 Sports Special 4:30 – 5:00pm  ACC Tourney Time 

7:00 – 11:30pm                 ACC Tournament Continues

On WFMY News 2's 2.3 Channel >>1256 on Time Warner Cable

7:00 – 7:30pm                   Wheel of Fortune
7:30 – 8:00pm                   Jeopardy
8:00 – 10:00pm                 Survivor

Main Channel:
11:30 – 12:05am               WFMY News 2 at 11:00
12:05 – 1:07am                 The Late Show        
1:07 – 2:05am                    The Late Late Show
2:05 – 4:00am                    Survivor

Thursday - March 9

Day 3: 12:00 – 4:30pm     ACC Basketball Tournament

12:00 – 12:30pm               WFMY News 2 at Noon
12:30 – 1:30pm                 The Young and the Restless
1:30 – 2:00pm                    The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 – 3:00pm                    The Talk
3:00 – 4:00pm                    Ellen DeGeneres

WFMY News 2 Sports Special: 4:30 – 5:00pm       ACC Tourney Time

On WFMY News 2: 7:00 – 11:30pm     ACC Basketball Tournament

On WFMY News 2's 2.3 Channel >>1256 on Time Warner Cable
7:00 – 7:30pm                    Wheel of Fortune
7:30 – 8:00pm                    Jeopardy


WFMY News 2's Main Channel

11:30 – 12:05am               WFMY News 2 at 11:00
12:05 – 1:07am                 The Late Show
1:07 – 2:05am                    The Late Late Show
2:05 – 2:34am                    The Big Bang Theory
2:34 – 3:03am                    The Great Indoors
3:03 – 3:31am                    Mom
3:31 – 4:00am                    Life in Pieces

Friday - March 10

WFMY News 2's Main Channel
12:00 – 12:30pm               WFMY News 2 at Noon
12:30 – 1:30pm                 The Young and the Restless
1:30 – 2:00pm                    The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 – 3:00pm                    The Talk
3:00 – 4:00pm                    Ellen DeGeneres 
Day 4: 7:00 – 11:30pm              ACC Basketball Tournament

On WFMY News 2's 2.3 Channel >>1256 on Time Warner Cable
7:00 – 7:30pm                    Wheel of Fortune
7:30 – 8:00pm                    Jeopardy

WFMY News 2 Main Channel:
11:30 – 12:05am               WFMY News 2 at 11:00
12:05 – 1:07am                 The Late Show        
1:07 – 2:07am                    The Late Late Show
2:07 – 3:07am                    Macgyver 
3:07 – 4:07am                    Hawaii Five-O
4:07 – 5:07am                    Blue Bloods 

Saturday - March 11*On WFMY News 2 Main Channel*

12:00 – 8:00pm                 CBS Sports and NCAA Basketball Tournament
8:00 – 8:30pm                    ACC Tourney Time
8:30 – 11:30pm                 ACC Basketball Championship
11:30 – 12:05am               News 2 at 11:00
12:05 – 1:05am                 Criminal Minds Beyond Borders
1:05 – 2:05am                    48 Hours
 3:05 – 4:05am                    Ransom


SUNDAY - March 12 on WFMY News 2's Main Channel
                                
12:00 – 7:00pm                 NCAA Basketball Tournament
7:00 – 11:00pm                 CBS Prime
11:35 – 12:35am               Training Day
12:35 – 1:35am                 Crimetime Saturday NCIS LOS ANGELES
1:35 – 2:35am                    CSI: Miami
2:35 – 3:35am                    CSI: Miami
3:35 – 4:00am                    CBS Overnight News

 

