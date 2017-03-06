ACC Tournament on WFMY News 2: Here's Where to Find Your CBS Programs

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament tips off Tuesday afternoon on WFMY News 2 and will be on until the Championship game Saturday. Here are tip-off times and where to find your CBS programs this week.
Printable Bracket: Men's ACC Tournament
Tuesday - March 7
Day 1 - 12:00 – 4:30pm ACC Basketball Tournament
Find your Soaps, The Talk and Ellen on WFMY News 2's 2.3/1256 on Time Warner Cable
12:30 – 1:30pm The Young and the Restless
1:30 – 2:00pm The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 – 3:00pm The Talk
3:00 – 4:00pm Ellen DeGeneres
WFMY News 2 Sports Special (Main Channel): 4:30 – 5:00pm ACC Tourney Time
ACC Seedings
Main Channel: 7:00 – 9:00pm ACC Basketball Tournament
On WFMY News 2's 2.3 Channel >>1256 on Time Warner Cable:
7:00 – 7:30pm Wheel of Fortune (2.3)
7:30 – 8:00pm Jeopardy (2.3)
On WFMY News 2's Main Channel:
9:00 – 10:00pm Bull
10:00 – 11:00pm NCIS: New Orleans
11:00 – 11:35pm WFMY News 2 at 11:00
11:35 – 12:37am The Late Show
12:37 – 1:37am The Late Late Show
1:37 – 2:37am NCIS
Wednesday - March 8
Day 2: 12:00 – 4:30pm ACC Basketball Tournament
Find your Soaps on WFMY News 2's 2.3/1256 on Time Warner Cable
12:30 – 1:30pm The Young and the Restless
1:30 – 2:00pm The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 – 3:00pm The Talk
3:00 – 4:00pm Ellen DeGeneres
WFMY News 2 Sports Special 4:30 – 5:00pm ACC Tourney Time
7:00 – 11:30pm ACC Tournament Continues
On WFMY News 2's 2.3 Channel >>1256 on Time Warner Cable
7:00 – 7:30pm Wheel of Fortune
7:30 – 8:00pm Jeopardy
8:00 – 10:00pm Survivor
Main Channel:
11:30 – 12:05am WFMY News 2 at 11:00
12:05 – 1:07am The Late Show
1:07 – 2:05am The Late Late Show
2:05 – 4:00am Survivor
Thursday - March 9
Day 3: 12:00 – 4:30pm ACC Basketball Tournament
12:00 – 12:30pm WFMY News 2 at Noon
12:30 – 1:30pm The Young and the Restless
1:30 – 2:00pm The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 – 3:00pm The Talk
3:00 – 4:00pm Ellen DeGeneres
WFMY News 2 Sports Special: 4:30 – 5:00pm ACC Tourney Time
On WFMY News 2: 7:00 – 11:30pm ACC Basketball Tournament
On WFMY News 2's 2.3 Channel >>1256 on Time Warner Cable
7:00 – 7:30pm Wheel of Fortune
7:30 – 8:00pm Jeopardy
WFMY News 2's Main Channel
11:30 – 12:05am WFMY News 2 at 11:00
12:05 – 1:07am The Late Show
1:07 – 2:05am The Late Late Show
2:05 – 2:34am The Big Bang Theory
2:34 – 3:03am The Great Indoors
3:03 – 3:31am Mom
3:31 – 4:00am Life in Pieces
Friday - March 10
WFMY News 2's Main Channel
12:00 – 12:30pm WFMY News 2 at Noon
12:30 – 1:30pm The Young and the Restless
1:30 – 2:00pm The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 – 3:00pm The Talk
3:00 – 4:00pm Ellen DeGeneres
Day 4: 7:00 – 11:30pm ACC Basketball Tournament
On WFMY News 2's 2.3 Channel >>1256 on Time Warner Cable
7:00 – 7:30pm Wheel of Fortune
7:30 – 8:00pm Jeopardy
WFMY News 2 Main Channel:
11:30 – 12:05am WFMY News 2 at 11:00
12:05 – 1:07am The Late Show
1:07 – 2:07am The Late Late Show
2:07 – 3:07am Macgyver
3:07 – 4:07am Hawaii Five-O
4:07 – 5:07am Blue Bloods
Saturday - March 11*On WFMY News 2 Main Channel*
12:00 – 8:00pm CBS Sports and NCAA Basketball Tournament
8:00 – 8:30pm ACC Tourney Time
8:30 – 11:30pm ACC Basketball Championship
11:30 – 12:05am News 2 at 11:00
12:05 – 1:05am Criminal Minds Beyond Borders
1:05 – 2:05am 48 Hours
3:05 – 4:05am Ransom
SUNDAY - March 12 on WFMY News 2's Main Channel
12:00 – 7:00pm NCAA Basketball Tournament
7:00 – 11:00pm CBS Prime
11:35 – 12:35am Training Day
12:35 – 1:35am Crimetime Saturday NCIS LOS ANGELES
1:35 – 2:35am CSI: Miami
2:35 – 3:35am CSI: Miami
3:35 – 4:00am CBS Overnight News
