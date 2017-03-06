ACC Tournament on WFMY News 2: Here's Where to Find Your CBS Programs

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament tips off Tuesday afternoon on WFMY News 2 and will be on until the Championship game Saturday. Here are tip-off times and where to find your CBS programs this week.

Tuesday - March 7

Day 1 - 12:00 – 4:30pm ACC Basketball Tournament

Find your Soaps, The Talk and Ellen on WFMY News 2's 2.3/1256 on Time Warner Cable

12:30 – 1:30pm The Young and the Restless

1:30 – 2:00pm The Bold and the Beautiful

2:00 – 3:00pm The Talk

3:00 – 4:00pm Ellen DeGeneres

WFMY News 2 Sports Special (Main Channel): 4:30 – 5:00pm ACC Tourney Time

Main Channel: 7:00 – 9:00pm ACC Basketball Tournament

On WFMY News 2's 2.3 Channel >>1256 on Time Warner Cable:

7:00 – 7:30pm Wheel of Fortune (2.3)

7:30 – 8:00pm Jeopardy (2.3)

On WFMY News 2's Main Channel:

9:00 – 10:00pm Bull

10:00 – 11:00pm NCIS: New Orleans

11:00 – 11:35pm WFMY News 2 at 11:00

11:35 – 12:37am The Late Show

12:37 – 1:37am The Late Late Show

1:37 – 2:37am NCIS

Wednesday - March 8

Day 2: 12:00 – 4:30pm ACC Basketball Tournament

Find your Soaps on WFMY News 2's 2.3/1256 on Time Warner Cable

12:30 – 1:30pm The Young and the Restless

1:30 – 2:00pm The Bold and the Beautiful

2:00 – 3:00pm The Talk

3:00 – 4:00pm Ellen DeGeneres



WFMY News 2 Sports Special 4:30 – 5:00pm ACC Tourney Time

7:00 – 11:30pm ACC Tournament Continues

On WFMY News 2's 2.3 Channel >>1256 on Time Warner Cable

7:00 – 7:30pm Wheel of Fortune

7:30 – 8:00pm Jeopardy

8:00 – 10:00pm Survivor

Main Channel:

11:30 – 12:05am WFMY News 2 at 11:00

12:05 – 1:07am The Late Show

1:07 – 2:05am The Late Late Show

2:05 – 4:00am Survivor

Thursday - March 9

Day 3: 12:00 – 4:30pm ACC Basketball Tournament

12:00 – 12:30pm WFMY News 2 at Noon

12:30 – 1:30pm The Young and the Restless

1:30 – 2:00pm The Bold and the Beautiful

2:00 – 3:00pm The Talk

3:00 – 4:00pm Ellen DeGeneres

WFMY News 2 Sports Special: 4:30 – 5:00pm ACC Tourney Time



On WFMY News 2: 7:00 – 11:30pm ACC Basketball Tournament

On WFMY News 2's 2.3 Channel >>1256 on Time Warner Cable

7:00 – 7:30pm Wheel of Fortune

7:30 – 8:00pm Jeopardy



WFMY News 2's Main Channel

11:30 – 12:05am WFMY News 2 at 11:00

12:05 – 1:07am The Late Show

1:07 – 2:05am The Late Late Show

2:05 – 2:34am The Big Bang Theory

2:34 – 3:03am The Great Indoors

3:03 – 3:31am Mom

3:31 – 4:00am Life in Pieces

Friday - March 10

WFMY News 2's Main Channel

12:00 – 12:30pm WFMY News 2 at Noon

12:30 – 1:30pm The Young and the Restless

1:30 – 2:00pm The Bold and the Beautiful

2:00 – 3:00pm The Talk

3:00 – 4:00pm Ellen DeGeneres

Day 4: 7:00 – 11:30pm ACC Basketball Tournament

On WFMY News 2's 2.3 Channel >>1256 on Time Warner Cable

7:00 – 7:30pm Wheel of Fortune

7:30 – 8:00pm Jeopardy

WFMY News 2 Main Channel:

11:30 – 12:05am WFMY News 2 at 11:00

12:05 – 1:07am The Late Show

1:07 – 2:07am The Late Late Show

2:07 – 3:07am Macgyver

3:07 – 4:07am Hawaii Five-O

4:07 – 5:07am Blue Bloods

Saturday - March 11*On WFMY News 2 Main Channel*

12:00 – 8:00pm CBS Sports and NCAA Basketball Tournament

8:00 – 8:30pm ACC Tourney Time

8:30 – 11:30pm ACC Basketball Championship

11:30 – 12:05am News 2 at 11:00

12:05 – 1:05am Criminal Minds Beyond Borders

1:05 – 2:05am 48 Hours

3:05 – 4:05am Ransom



SUNDAY - March 12 on WFMY News 2's Main Channel



12:00 – 7:00pm NCAA Basketball Tournament

7:00 – 11:00pm CBS Prime

11:35 – 12:35am Training Day

12:35 – 1:35am Crimetime Saturday NCIS LOS ANGELES

1:35 – 2:35am CSI: Miami

2:35 – 3:35am CSI: Miami

3:35 – 4:00am CBS Overnight News

