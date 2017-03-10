WFMY
Accident Involving First Student Bus, Car In Greensboro

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 1:26 PM. EST March 10, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC - A first student bus and a car crashed Friday afternoon causing some traffic problems on 29 South. 

All that police could confirm is that a bus and car did get into a crash and there was a minor injury. There is no word if the injury is from the driver of the car or anyone on the bus. No students were on board. 

Guilford County Schools the bus is not considered a GCS bus as it is contracted out. No students were on board. 

WFMY News 2 has not been able to find out who the bus was transporting. 

