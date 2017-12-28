Dad, Toddler Injured Escaping From House Fire in Rockingham Co.

RUFFIN, NC - A Dad and his toddler son are being treated at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill after escaping from a house fire, in Rockingham County, Thursday night.

Rockingham Co. Fire Marshal tells WFMY News 2, the fire was reported around 6:40pm at a house on Quick Road in Ruffin, right at the Caswell Co. line.

The father told First Responders he was in the bathroom with his son and heard a pop. He said he opened the door and was overcome by black smoke and saw fire. The dad said he grabbed his son and ran to safety outside.

Rockingham County Fire Marshal, Robert Caldwell, said the man had to run through smoke and fire which resulted in burns to the dad and the toddler. The man was miraculously able to drive himself and son to the nearest fire station for help. Emergency workers at the Ruffin Fire Department started treatment on the two until a helicopter arrived to airlift them to UNC Hospital.

Caldwell didn't have a condition on the man or his son.

The house was completely destroyed, Caldwell said. The entire house was on fire when crews arrived. He said it was an older home.

The man's wife was at work in Greensboro when the fire happened, Caldwell confirmed.

Investigators hope to start looking for a cause of the fire soon.

