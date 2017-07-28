Airbnb Helping Travelers Affected By Ocracoke Power Outage

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Airbnb, the popular home-sharing app, is helping travelers impacted by the power outage along Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Airbnb says it is encouraging its hosts to offer affected travelers a free place to stay. The company is doing this through its Disaster Response Program.

Tourists can connect with hosts who are offering up their homes free of charge now through July 31, 2017.

If you need a place to stay or can offer your home for free, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFMY