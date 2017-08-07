Airgas Pledges To Bring New Jobs To Alamance Co. By 2020

ALAMANCE CO., N.C. -- Airgas, a company that specializes in gases, welding supplies and safety products, plans to bring dozens of new jobs to Alamance County by 2020.

The company pledged to County Commissioners in a meeting Monday morning it would invest $47 million in the area and have openings for at least 35 new jobs, according to the county's Twitter account.

The jobs would have salaries close to $80,000.

The county says it will offer Airgas a $470,000 economic development incentive for its investment.

© 2017 WFMY-TV