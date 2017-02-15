Airport Working Hard To Prevent Plane/Animal Collisions

Plane sitting at the Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport.

BURLINGTON, NC – By now, you might have heard or read about an American Airlines flight leaving Charlotte, hitting a deer while attempting to take off Wednesday.

American flight 5320, bound for Gulfport, Mississippi hit a deer on takeoff and then immediately returned for landing, according to American Airlines officials. Officials say the plane was leaking fuel after the collision.

Turns out, plane and animal collisions happen more often than we think. In fact, one incident in 2014 prompted major changes at the Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport.

“The pilot tried to lift off of the airport over the deer but did not quite make it and hit the deer,” said airport Executive Director Dan Danieley.

The pilot, flying for LabCorp, immediately landed the plane and the fire department was called to clean up a fuel spill.

“A hole had been knocked into the fuel tank, which is actually the wing, and actually lost 150 gallons of fuel,” said Danieley.

No one was hurt. But, Danieley said crew members spend a good amount of time everyday checking the runway for “nuisance animals”

“We’ve had coyotes on the field and that seems to be taken care of now. We’ve had the deer which we are working to eradicate. I've even seen geese cause problems."

So, to stop the constant worrying and potential harm to animals and pilots, the airport applied for a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. The grant, close to two million dollars, is helping to fund a wildlife fence that will surround the airport.

“The fence is ten feet tall. There’s five feet of wiring fencing that goes into the ground and on top of the fence is two inches of barbed wire making it a total of 12 feet in the air,” said Danieley.

Currently, 25 percent of the fence is already constructed. The remaining portion will be contracted out and hopefully finished by the fall of 2017.

“Can’t burrow through, you can’t jump over. Each gate will have concrete under it to keep animals from digging under there.”

Until the fence is completed, the airport relies on a partnership with the USDA, who contracts hunters to eradicate deer and coyotes. In the winter season of 2016, 31 deer were shot at the airport. Danieley explained the meat doesn’t go to waste. The deer are taken to a meat processing plant in Greensboro, which in turn brings the meat to local homeless shelters.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport already has a chain link fence surrounding the airport. Officials will investigate how the deer got past the fence.

