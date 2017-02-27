Alamance-Burlington School Leaders Voting Again On Redistricting Plan

Large crowds shows up for ABSS redistricting meeting. (Photo: Alan Hunt, WFMY)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC -- Alamance-Burlington School System leaders are planning to vote Monday night on when the new school district lines will go into effect.

In January the board approved a new redistricting map that would send hundreds of students to different schools.

In the proposed plan, the map would go into effect for the 2017-2018 school year, but Board members decided to hold off on finalizing that part after hearing some concerns from students and parents that the Board was acting too quickly and gave little notice.

In the last meeting, board members all agreed redistricting was necessary to ease overcrowding in schools.

The board is expected to vote on when the new map will go into effect and which students might get grandfathered in to certain high schools at the meeting Monday night.

The Board meeting is set to start at 6:30 at the Administrative Offices Auditorium on Vaughn Road in Burlington.

