Alamance Co. Commissioner Calls Slaves 'Workers' in Meeting

Voters in Mebane's South Melville precinct are talented at choosing political winners

A North Carolina county commissioner referred to slaves as "workers" during a discussion on removing a Confederate statue.

RELATED: Southern Heritage Group Asks Commissioners to Keep Confederate Monument in Alamance Co.

Local outlets report Alamance County Commissioner Tim Sutton made the comments during an unscheduled discussion on Monday regarding a Confederate statue in downtown Graham, the county seat. A group appeared before the board of commissioners to ask them to consider keeping the statue.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Sutton is a member of the Sons of the Confederacy. He told the meeting that he is "not going to be a victim of political correctness."



He was talking about his great-grandfather's death when he said, "some guys on the farm, you can call them slaves if you want to, but I would just call them workers."

© 2017 Associated Press