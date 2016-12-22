Alamance kids surprised with playhouse as dad battles cancer (Photo: WFMY)

ALAMANCE CO. -- It's a Christmas gift two Triad kids will never forget. Logan and Elijah knew they were getting a play house but they had no idea it would have a swing and slide attached.

Students from Southern Alamance High School made the play house and raffled it off. Laci McCauley won the play house and decided to donated to the little boys. She heard their dad had cancer and wanted to do something nice for them.

"I've been extremely blessed throughout my life," McCauley said. "I can't put into words of being able to give back to somebody. seeing their expressions and how excited they are is worth it all."

The gift keeps on giving. When the students who built the play house heard where it was going they collected all their money and added swings and a slide. The two boys got the big surprise Thursday.

