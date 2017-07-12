Alamance Co. Man Accused Of Making Nephew Walk Barefoot on Hot Asphalt

ELON, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man is being charged with child abuse after police say he forced his nephew to walk barefoot on hot asphalt.



28-year-old Roger Devone King was arrested Monday and charged with felony child abuse causing serious physical injury.

Elon Police Chief Cliff Parker says that on July 3 police received a call reporting a man was making a child stand on hot asphalt at a mobile home park. An officer arrived and spoke with witnesses and King, who Parker says admitted to having the 9-year-old stand on hot pavement barefoot.



The high July 3 was 90 degrees. Parker says the child was limping and had blisters on his feet.



The child was returned to the custody of his mother, and the Department of Social Services is investigating.

