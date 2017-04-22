Alexander Julian: Talking Tar Heels And Furniture Market

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Child Injured After Being Hit By Car In Greensboro
-
Elon Football Players Charged With 'Peeping"
-
Albino Deer In The Neighborhood
-
GPD And NCAT Police Speak On Homicide On NCAT Campus
-
Remembering Meko James, A And T Shooting Victim
-
WFMY Breaking News
-
Sexual Assault Investigation At High Point Middle School
-
Teenage fist fight video on Facebook causes controversy
-
Drug Trafficking Operation Stopped
-
The Tree That Owns Itself
More Stories
-
Mother, Child Hit Crossing Street In GreensboroApr 22, 2017, 6:44 p.m.
-
Erin Moran, Joanie Cunningham in 'Happy Days,' Dies at 56Apr 22, 2017, 10:26 p.m.
-
Frito-Lay Recalls Various Potato Chip ProductsApr 22, 2017, 11:38 p.m.