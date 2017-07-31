WFMY
Close

All Piers Closed At Naval Station Norfolk After Diver Spotted In Water

All piers at Naval Station Norfolk were shut down the morning of July 31, 2017 after watchstanders spotted a diver near Pier 7.

Staff , WVEC 1:58 PM. EDT July 31, 2017

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- All piers at Naval Station Norfolk are closed after watchstanders spotted a diver of some sort near Pier 7 Monday.

A U.S. Navy spokeswoman told 13News Now the diver was spotted just after 9 a.m. 

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Security forces are investigating. As of 11 a.m., they had not found the person seen by watchstanders.

A news conference scheduled to take place at USS Gerald R. Ford was canceled. 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories