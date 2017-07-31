All Piers Closed At Naval Station Norfolk After Diver Spotted In Water

Naval Station Norfolk sign on Hampton Blvd. (Photo: Mike Gooding, 13News Now)

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- All piers at Naval Station Norfolk are closed after watchstanders spotted a diver of some sort near Pier 7 Monday.

A U.S. Navy spokeswoman told 13News Now the diver was spotted just after 9 a.m.

Security forces are investigating. As of 11 a.m., they had not found the person seen by watchstanders.

A news conference scheduled to take place at USS Gerald R. Ford was canceled.

