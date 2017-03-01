8-Year-Old NC Girl Found, Amber Alert Canceled

Bailey Lynn Queen (Photo: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight-year-old Bailey Lynn Queen, the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert, has been located and is in good condition according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office had no further information. They’re still looking to speak to Queen’s father, Joshua Randy Queen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (828) 250-6670.

CANDLER, N.C. -- Authorities issued an Amber Alert early Wednesday for an 8-year-old girl last seen in the Buncombe County town of Candler.

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said Bailey Lynn Queen was taken by 32-year-old Joshua Randy Queen.

Bailey Queen is white, has brown hair and brown eyes, stands about 4 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. She was last seen on Asbury Acres Drive in Candler wearing a white T-shirt and orange shorts.

Joshua Queen is white, 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 210 pounds, officials said. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and jeans. Joshua Queen could be driving a gold 2003 Toyota Corolla with North Carolina license tag YPX-7062.

Joshua Queen (Photo: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)

It's unclear where Queen may be headed.

Anyone with information on Bailey Queen's location should call 911 or the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670.

Copyright 2017 WCNC