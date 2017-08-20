Trinity McGraw, Patrick McGraw (Photo: NCDPS)

WESTFIELD, N.C.-- Deputies in Stokes County are looking for an 8-year-old girl taken Sunday from her house in Westfield.

According to Stokes County 911, Trinity Lakin McGraw was taken from her house on Frans Road earlier today. The man accused of taking her is Patrick McGraw. He's her biological father but has no custodial rights.

Trinity is described as being 4-ft tall and weighing 53 pounds. She has brown hair.

Patrick McGraw is 6-ft tall and weighs about 220 lbs.

They're traveling in gray Ford Focus with Georgia tag: RDG2198

McGraw is possibly heading to Louisville, Ky, emergency workers say.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts should immediately call the Stokes county Sheriff’s Department at (336) 593-8787 or 911.

Have a news tip: Contact us via news@wfmy.com, Facebook or Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY