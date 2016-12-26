RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Animal advocates are helping their neighbors comply with an anti-tethering ordinance that will be enforced in the New Year.

Starting on January 1, folks in Randolph County can be fined for chaining or tethering their dogs.

Commissioners changed the county's ordinance to ban tethering for extended periods of time.

Now, dog owners will have to keep their dogs inside, build a fence or buy a pen if they want to leave them outside. But all of that comes with a price tag.

That's why a group of animal lovers are working together to cover the cost.

Flying Hound Fences, the Happy Hills Animal Foundation, and the Randolph County SPCA have joined together to provide free dog lots and houses to families who otherwise couldn't afford them.

"I had a lot of people get really angry on Facebook and say they can't afford fences," Donna Hughes, an animal advocate, said. "So this is my way of helping."

Hughes has been hosting fundraisers and collecting donations to cover the costs.

So far, the groups have raised about $3,500 dollars for dog lots and almost $5,000 for dog houses.

Community members have to meet federal poverty guidelines and have all of their pets spayed and neutered to qualify for the free fencing.

Hughes is working to approve about 30 applications right now and hopes to start building in the coming weeks.

Dog owners will get a citation for violating the anti-tethering rule. A second offense will result in a $50 fine.

Guilford County and Forsyth County already have similar rules in place.

CLICK HERE for an application. Applications are also available at the Asheboro Animal Hospital. If you would like to help build fences, email DonnaHughes@kw.com

