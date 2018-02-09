Animal Lovers Line Up Outside Humane Society To Adopt Fur-Ever Valentine

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Over a dozen people lined up outside Forsyth Humane Society before opening time when word got out about waived adoption fees thanks to a generous donation.

Jordan Atkins visited from Kernersville looking for a new friend for her dog.

“I think it’s a great movement for our community and for others to adopt animals because everybody needs a loving home, even animals,” she said.

Atkins adopted ‘Penguin,’ a mixed breed (very playful) puppy.

Forsyth Humane Society has about 125 total dogs and cats seeking adoption at both their locations, but as of 4 p.m. on Friday, February 9, 21 pets were adopted with the waived adoption fee incentive.

Lida Calvert-Hayes gifted FHS $10,000 to sponsor adoption fees ahead of Valentine’s Day, starting Friday, February 9 until funds are no longer available.

Calvert-Hayes, who is the proud owner of three rescue dogs, says her decision to help pets get a second chance was not a hard one.

“I thought to myself, ‘How can I give back and what can I do to help the animals at Forsyth Humane Society?’” Calvert-Hayes said. “It was to donate and hopefully be able to clear the shelters out.”

PHOTOS: Folks Line Up For Waived Adoption Fees at Forsyth Humane Society

According to Sarah Williamson, Executive Director of FHS, the donation could cover the adoption fees of nearly 80 pets.

“Our goal is to send as many animals home for Valentine’s Day as we possibly can,” Williamson said.

Normally, dog adoption fees are $150 while cat adoptions fees are $100.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY