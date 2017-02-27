Animal Rescue Could Be Forced To Close In Davidson County

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- An animal rescue organization could be forced to close because of zoning violations.

Sue Rogers started Ruff Love Rescue in her 5-acre backyard about 18 years ago. She shelters more than 50 animals at a time, while they wait for adoption.

"We take in dogs that nobody else wants," Rogers explained. "This is my passion. This is my life."

However, she may be forced to stop sheltering the dogs because of a zoning ordinance.

According to the Davidson County Board of Commissioners, a neighbor complained about barking and smell caused by the shelter.

The complaint prompted the board to look into the rescue group. They classified the non-profit as a commercial kennel which is operating in a residential area. Therefore, the kennel is subject to certain rules.

The 5-acre lot that the shelter sits on isn't large enough to meet the requirements of the ordinance, commissioners said.

"I'm not going to relocate," Rogers said. "It'll be pretty sad for the animals. It'll be even sadder for me."

There are currently four exceptions to the ordinance including household pets, hunting or tracking dogs, show animals and guard animals.

Rogers is calling on the board of commissioners to add "shelter animals" to the list of exceptions.

Rogers said she will take her proposal to the board's meeting on March 8.

