Another Daycare Worker Charged With Child Abuse in Rockingham Co.

Mary N. Winchester (Photo: Rockingham Co. Sheriff's Office)

WENTWORTH, N.C.-- A second daycare worker is facing child abuse charges in Rockingham County.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office confirms Mary Neal Winchester, 55, has been arrested and charged with on two counts on misdemeanor Child Abuse. The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into abuse at Lil' Daydreamers Child Development Center in Reidsville.

Winchester was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $10,000 secured bond.

Earlier this month (Feb. 15) detectives charged Nekeisha Latwanna Walton, 39, with two counts of misdemeanor Child Abuse.

Nekeisha L. Walton (Photo: Rockingham Co. Sheriff's Office)

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has also been involved in this investigation.

Winchester and Walton were both employees of the Lil' Daydreamers Child Development Center at the time the alleged abuse occurred.



Copyright 2017 WFMY