App State Suspends Tennis Coach, Player After Alleged Racism Towards NC A&T Player

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 7:43 PM. EST January 30, 2018

An Appalachian State tennis player and now the program's coach has been suspended after allegations the player made racist and demeaning comments toward a North Carolina A&T player during a match on Sunday. 

Appalachian State Athletics has suspended Coach Lake from all coaching duties effective immediately through the next four matches. 

Doug Gillin, Director of Athletics said the suspension is based on the review of the incident that took place after the men's tennis match.

Gillin released a statement:

"Appalachian State Athletics is wholeheartedly dedicated to the university's commitment to diversity of thought, belief and community. Based on our review of the incident that took place after the men's tennis match on January 28, I am suspending Coach Lake from all coaching duties effective immediately through the next four matches. The conduct displayed on Sunday does not reflect the values of our tennis program, department and university."

NC A&T senior John Wilson IV posted a tweet alleging his singles opponent Spencer Brown told him 'at least I know my dad' along with other racist remarks. Wilson said the App State coach responded with 'we have a black guy on our team' and called out Brown. 

App State responded with a statement Monday morning, apologizing for Brown's behavior. The university said Brown has been suspended indefinitely.

Around 10:30 Monday morning, Wilson tweeted he had yet to be contacted by ASU but was pleased to hear of Brown's suspension.

Brown is a freshman from Spartanburg, S.C. 

