App State Tennis Player Suspended After Alleged Racism Towards A&T Player

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:05 PM. EST January 29, 2018

An Appalachian State tennis player has been suspended after allegations he made racist and demeaning comments toward a North Carolina A&T player during a match on Sunday. 

NC A&T senior John Wilson IV posted a tweet alleging his singles opponent Spencer Brown told him 'at least I know my dad' along with other racist remarks. Wilson said the App State coach responded with 'we have a black guy on our team' and called out Brown. 

App State responded with a statement Monday morning, apologizing for Brown's behavior. The university said Brown has been suspended indefinitely.

Around 10:30 Monday morning, Wilson tweeted he had yet to be contacted by ASU but was pleased to hear of Brown's suspension.

Brown is a freshman from Spartanburg, S.C. 

