App State Tennis Player Suspended After Alleged Racism Towards A&T Player

Spencer Brown (Appalachian State photo) (Photo: Custom)

An Appalachian State tennis player has been suspended after allegations he made racist and demeaning comments toward a North Carolina A&T player during a match on Sunday.

NC A&T senior John Wilson IV posted a tweet alleging his singles opponent Spencer Brown told him 'at least I know my dad' along with other racist remarks. Wilson said the App State coach responded with 'we have a black guy on our team' and called out Brown.

Hey #NCAT this is Spencer brown, a tennis player at Appalachian state. During our match today, along with other racist comments, Spencer told me, “At least I know my dad.” Their coach responded by saying, “..we have a black guy on our team.”



Black twitter, do ya thing. pic.twitter.com/ZRN61zCU2n — John Wilson IV (@jpheze) January 29, 2018

App State responded with a statement Monday morning, apologizing for Brown's behavior. The university said Brown has been suspended indefinitely.

Statement from App State Athletics: pic.twitter.com/pvDw3SveyV — App State Athletics (@appstatesports) January 29, 2018

Around 10:30 Monday morning, Wilson tweeted he had yet to be contacted by ASU but was pleased to hear of Brown's suspension.

Update: Even though I have yet to be reached out personally from the administration of Appalachian State. The athletics program suspended Spencer indefinitely! Thank you all for the help, this is something I’ve always dealt with being a black tennis player. #NCAT pic.twitter.com/9MqHvTe6fR — John Wilson IV (@jpheze) January 29, 2018

Brown is a freshman from Spartanburg, S.C.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY