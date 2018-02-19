Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Visits High Point University

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak is mentoring High Point University students.

It's part of Wozniak's role as High Point University's Innovator in Residence.

He's working with students in several majors, including exercise science, pharmacy, computer science, and education.

Wozniak visited the campus on Monday and had a tight schedule filled with meetings.

He met with University President Dr. Nido Qubein for a Q&A.

After that, Wozniak participated in a mentorship session with students building a self driving golf cart.

"We took it apart and took all of the pieces off and found exactly what makes it drive, said Michael Welter, President of HPUminds. "Once we knew that, we could figure out how we could make it drive a little bit differently. We've gone into the accelerator, we put a motor where the steering wheel would be, and we communicate that electronically, rather than actually having to move any parts."

Students are still trying to figure out how to put the self driving golf cart to use on campus.

Wozniak started working with the students two years ago and says he enjoys being a mentor.

"Always keep your end goal in mind," said Wozniak. "When Steve Jobs and I started Apple, we had a goal to make peoples' lives easier. Ask yourself what is HPU about and what will help HPU be more of that? Your end goal is the most important thing; what will this mean to the people on your campus?"

The Silicon Valley icon joined High Point University as Innovator in Residence in 2016.

He also gave the university's Commencement address in 2013.

