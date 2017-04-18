April the Giraffe: A healthy obsession

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NC A&T Students Holds Prayer for Grandson of Cleveland Shooting Victim
-
Juvenile arrested in teen's Instagram live shooting
-
Cleveland police update on Steve Stephens: Full news conference
-
WFMY Breaking News
-
Follow Up: Deadly wrong way crash on I-17
-
Verify: Clearing up rumors in Steve Stephens manhunt
-
Helping Alexis
-
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
-
Dad of fatal accident victims speaks
-
How to stop those annoying, endless robocalls
More Stories
-
Cleveland Murder Suspect Found Dead of Suicide in Erie, Pa.Apr 18, 2017, 12:01 p.m.
-
LIVE: Cleveland Police With Update On Facebook KillerApr 18, 2017, 11:58 a.m.
-
NC Awaits as NCAA Announces Championship Sites…Apr 18, 2017, 7:55 a.m.