April The Giraffe Cam Fades To Black, Zoo To Reveal What's Next

April, baby giraffe and Oliver Pic. Animal Adventure Park (Photo: Custom)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – The world watched as April the giraffe gave birth to her new calf. It was a long time coming but now the cameras have turned off, at least for now.

The crew at the Animal Adventure Park in New York turned off the cameras on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

The staff made an announcement to the world that they will release next week what they plan to do about the cameras in the future. They also said they could release a possible camera schedule to check in on April and Oliver.

They stated, “It’s certainly not over. Just the end of the first chapter here.”

Interestingly, before the end of the statement, one of the crew members held up a huge golden egg at the end. So, who knows exactly what’s next for the park. There were some laughs before they signed off! We'll have to wait and see!

For those wanting to check in on the unnamed baby, plans will be announced next week.

Thank you to all of our WFMY News 2 Facebook users who joined us day after day and night after night to watch the live feed. We hope to chat with you all soon during other live events! We had so much fun meeting and chatting with everyone.

© 2017 WFMY-TV