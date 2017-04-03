Are You Prepared? Severe Weather Checklist

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Emergency Services Talks About What You Need At Home To Stay Safe During Severe Weather. (Photo: WFMY)

When it comes to being ready, it's good idea have a plan for your family before severe weather hits.

Leigha Cordell with Forsyth County Emergency Services says to talk with your family members about a meeting spot. If there's heavy wind, rain or even a tornado, she says it's important to go to your basement or a room without windows; those are the safest spots in your home. If you live in a mobile home, she recommends leaving and staying with someone else.

Cordell also says to no try and out-drive severe weather.

"You cannot outrun a tornado so make sure you seek shelter immediately," she advises. "Don't get in your car and run from it. Seeks shelter immediately."

If you're caught on the roads during heavy rainfall, she says to play it safe and pull over with your hazards on. You can reduce the risk of hydroplaning if you wait out the storm.

If for some reason you can't get home, she says it's important to have another meeting spot with your family.

"If a tornado comes through and a tree falls down and you can't get back to your neighborhood you might tell your family members, meet at the church down the road or the school down the road, or somewhere."

FEMA has a check list of emergency supply items you should keep at home:

-Water, one gallon of water per person per day for at least threat days, for drinking and sanitation

-Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

-Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

-Flashlight and extra batteries

-First aid kit

-Whistle to signal for help

-Dust mask, to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

-Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

-Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

-Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

-Local maps

Cordell also recommends keepign copies of any important papers, like identification, insurance and bank information in your kit so they don't get destroyed and you have easy access if you need them. She also recommends putting some cash aside, in case there's a power outage and you can't use an ATM.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Emergency Services offers classes in preparedness. You can check out their website for more information.

