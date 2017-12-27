Armed Woman Robs Bank in Thomasville: Police

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Thomasville police are looking for the woman who robbed a the Wells Fargo on Randolph St. at gunpoint.
It happened Tuesday just before 5:00 p.m. Police say they women pointed the gun at a teller and demanded cash. She got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt.
If you have any information, call Thomasville Police at 336-475-4260 or Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.
