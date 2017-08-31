Army National Guard In Greensboro Always Prepared For Deployment

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Right now, a specialized team from North Carolina's Army National Guard is aiding in relief efforts in Texas.

Back in Greensboro, the 113th Sustainment Brigade doesn't expect to be called in, but it's always ready. If called upon to serve by the President or the Governor, they would likely take these vehicles, equipped to drive through high water.

Major Daron Webb says the National Guard has responded to flooding in the past - most recently, Hurricane Matthew last year.

“We have video of them rescuing senior citizens from homes, rescuing pets, the same type of thing that you're seeing now on TV with the hurricane that's down there in Texas right now,” he said.

The handful of soldiers from the North Carolina guard now in Texas are specially trained - and have helicopters to save people from rising water.

