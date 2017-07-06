Arrest Made In 1989 Murder of Elderly NC Couple

Allene and Cleve McMahan

ASHEVILLE, NC -- North Carolina authorities say they've made an arrest in the unsolved 1989 deaths of an elderly couple killed in their home.

A news release from the Asheville Police Department on Wednesday says that 42-year-old Eric Robert Begley was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Allene and Cleve McMahan. Allene McMahan was 75, while her husband was 79.

Begley was 14 at the time of the slayings.

Two Asheville detectives received the information needed to charge Begley in a recent interview. A police spokesman didn't immediately respond to an email asking if Begley has an attorney.

Begley is being held by authorities in Indiana and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina, CBS affiliate WSPA reports.

Asheville Police say one or more other people may be involved in the case and the investigation isn't over.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported that the couple, who had been married for 50 years, was found dead by the husband's sister in December 1989. They had been beaten with a blunt object.

