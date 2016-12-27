Arrest Made In Murder Of Customer Inside a Greensboro Gas Station

Delrico Antonio Smith

GREENSBORO — A 24 Year-Old Greensboro man was arrested and charged with the shooting of Cedric Antoine Willoughby at a Greensboro convenience store on April 3.

Delrico Antonio Smith, of 1710 Broad Ave., was taken into custody last week by detectives with the Greensboro Police Department at 1204 E. Randolph Ave. after a brief stand off.

Officers found Willoughby, 31, laying by a cooler at the Grab-N-Go Citgo on Martin Luther King Drive with a gunshot wound to the chest shortly after midnight. Willoughby was standing at the checkout counter when he was shot. He was pronounced dead before 1 a.m.

Witnesses told police two groups of people were arguing in the parking lot at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and McColloch St. when they heard gunfire. Several bullets broke through the store's glass window and one hit Willoughby, who had no connection to the people who fired the guns.

Smith was charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by Felon, and Felony Discharge Weapon into Occupied Property.

