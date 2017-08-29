Arrests Made in Shooting, Killing of 55-Year-Old Greensboro Man

Cedric Bush Jr., left, and Devon Hatchett

GREENSBORO - Two Greensboro men were arrested in connection with the shooting and killing of Darryl Anthony Campbell during a robbery on Aug. 4.

24-year-old Cedric Jermaine Bush Jr. and 26-year-old Devon Dominique Hatchett were arrested hours apart Monday. They both were charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Both are confined with no bond.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Campbell, 55, was shot at his home at 910 Omaha Street during the afternoon. Police found him unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound.

A Crime Stoppers tip assisted with the investigation.

Police aren't searching for other suspects.

Copyright 2017 WFMY