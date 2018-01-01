As The New Year Begins, Many Homicides Still Loom

(Photo: WLTX)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- As the calendar turns another year, many people like to hit the "reset" button.

For police however, that isn't the case.

All the unsolved mysteries of 2017, still carry over into 2018 -- including homicides.

In High Point, they had a sharp uptick in homicides this year over last year.

Back in 2016, High Point had 6 homicides, but this past year -- that more than tripled with 20 homicides.

Of the twenty, there are still 7 they don't have arrests for, and that is where you come in. Any of the smallest information can play a big role in these investigations so they ask you to come forward if possible.

