Larry Cates

ASHEBORO POLICE SEARCHING FOR MA - ASHEBORO - The Asheboro police department needs help in searching for a missing 46-year-old man.

Larry Wayne Cates was reported missing and last seen driving a gold 1999 Toyota Tacoma with a license plate displaying WVX-8565.

Anyone with information about Cates should call 911.

