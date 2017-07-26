At Least Seven Shot After High Point Memorial Service: Police

Kandace Redd/WFMY News 2 photo

HIGH POINT, NC - At least seven people were shot Wednesday morning 12:40 a.m. near the area of Winslow Street and East Green Drive following a memorial service for Alphonso Macer Jr.

Police say the memorial was held without any problems, there were calls about traffic concerns but everyone was cooperating.

Responding officers said they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds with one classified as serious. 20 minutes later, officers were called to High Point Regional Hospital where five victims from the scene were being treated.

The seven hit range in age from 20-34 years old, and were all men.

Over 20 stray bullets, crime scene tape, 13 grams of heroin, and forensic gloves still mark the scene where the shooting happened.

Witnesses describe it as a drive-by shooting.

"All I remember is the car coming down the street. I thought they were firecrackers until everybody started dropping. When I saw everybody start dropping, I knew they were gun shots," said Trina.

Trina has already suffered one tragic loss this week.

Her fiance, and the father of her children, Alphonso Macer Jr., was shot and killed Monday.

Macer, 35, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds after crashing his car into a utility pole in the 600 block of Wesley Drive.

Family and friends were celebrating his life when the shooting happened.

"He was all about his kids," said Trina. "He had his kids every day and now his kids have to suffer."

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the shooting that injured seven people.

Meanwhile, the community is trying to figure out how to stop the violence.

Pastor Brad Lilley with the NAACP is calling a community-wide meeting for Thursday night to talk about solutions to help police with the unsolved crimes and prevent future crimes.

"There are too many people behind closed doors," said Lilley. "The community has to rise up. We have to give support where support is needed. The police department needs support and need to hear it from people. Somebody knows. Somebody knows the killer and somebody knows a person that has been killed."

RELATED: Man Found Shot To Death After Crashing Into Pole

Six of the victims have non-life threatening injuries. All are being treated at area hospitals.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Some homes in the area were hit by bullets.

At this time, there are seven known victims with detectives working the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.

The next NAACP Community Meeting will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 27, at Carl Chavis YMCA, 2557 Granville St, High Point, NC.

High Point Police and High Point Community Against Violence are also planning a response to violence on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Residents in the area should notice an increase in police activity in the east central area in response to the recent violence

Copyright 2017 WFMY