At Least Seven Shot At High Point Memorial Service: Police

HIGH POINT, NC - At least seven people were shot Wednesday morning around 12:40 around Winslow Street and East Green Drive at a memorial service.

High Point police say responding officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds with one classified as serious. 20 minutes later, officers were called to High Point regional hospital where five victims from the scene were being treated.

Six of the victims have non-life threatening injuries. All are being treated at area hospitals.

Some homes in the area were hit by bullets. The memorial was being held for a loved one who died in the 600 block of Wesley Drive on Monday.

At this time, there are seven known victims with detectives working the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.

