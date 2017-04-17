NC A&T Holds Prayer for Student, Grandson of Cleveland Shooting Victim

NC A&T students hold a prayer at the reflection pool on campus. Jessica Mensch/WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO — North Carolina A&T students held a prayer Monday for fellow student Ryan Godwin, the grandson of the man killed in a Cleveland homicide Sunday.

Ryan Godwin is a student at A&T and related to 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. Godwin Sr. was shot and killed in a video posted on Facebook by Steve Stephens. Stephens is believed to be the primary suspect in the murder.

The prayer took place Monday morning at the reflection pool on campus. The community says they're keeping Ryan in their thoughts during a hard time.

Godwin tweeted out that his family hasn't started a GoFundMe account and he has asked people not to retweet the video showing his grandfather's death. He also asked for people to stop retweeting video of the posted homicide and to report anyone who does. Ryan's tweet has been retweeted thousands of times.

